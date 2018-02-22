Police: Woman grabbed steering wheel before crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur woman stands accused of causing a car to roll over.

Police say Mary Hayes, 35, admitted to grabbing the steering wheel of a car driven by Christopher Lowe and causing a rollover crash. They say it happened after 10 p.m. on Jan. 23 as they drove down North Main Street in Decatur.

Hayes initially denied grabbing the wheel, but then changed her story after police say Lowe showed them video of an argument they had in the car. Officers say the clip showed Mary “making a lunging motion” toward the wheel moments before a crashing sound could be heard. They say Hayes' actions caused Lowe to lose control of the car.

Police say Lowe went to a Decatur hospital for injury treatment.

Hayes is behind bars in the Macon County Jail. She is facing charges of obstructing justice and reckless conduct. Her bond is set at $3,000.