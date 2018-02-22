Edwards' career night propels Purdue past Illinois in home finale

Click the video above from Illinois' home finale against No. 9 Purdue.

CHAMPAIGN -- Carsen Edwards scored a career-high 40 points, helping No. 9 Purdue spoil Illinois' home finale, 93-86.

Edwards becomes the first Boilermaker to score 40 points since Glenn Robinson in 1994.

The Illini (13-17, 3-14) stayed within striking distance throughout thanks in large part to another big night from Leron Black, who scored 28 points. It was his fourth straight game scoring at least 20 points.

Illinois wraps up the regular season at Rutgers Sunday at 2 pm CT.