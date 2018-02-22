NRA, Parks and Rec begin Twitter feud

NOTE: Tweets included as hyperlinks in this story contain strong language. Viewer discretion is advised.

(WAND) – The gun control debate heated up on Twitter with the involvement of NBC’s Parks and Recreation.

It started in a Parkland, Fla. town hall meeting held earlier this week in response to a deadly Florida shooting. Police say that on Feb. 14, Nikolas Cruz, 19, entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School with an AR-15 rifle and killed 17 people. The shooting injured over a dozen others.

The town hall featured Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, several other lawmakers and National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch. Loesch and Israel exchanged heated words on the town hall floor, with the sheriff asserting Loesch can’t say she’s on the side of the students until she supports gun control.

Loesch argued rules should have been followed and police should have seen “red flags” regarding Cruz’s behavior. The NRA took to Twitter in support of Loesch.

“Thank you for being the voice of over 5 million NRA members,” the NRA said in a tweet that included a GIF of Parks and Recreation character Leslie Knope saying “thank you”.

Show creator Michael Schur voiced his displeasure with the Knope character’s inclusion in the post.

“Please take this down,” Schur said on Twitter. “I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.”

He also included a message from actress Amy Poehler, who portrayed Knope, that involved expletives in criticism of the NRA. Nick Offerman, the University of Illinois graduate who acted as Ron Swanson in the series, also talked to the NRA in the Twitter feud.

“Our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda,” Offerman said in the tweet.

President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Rick Scott declined to attend the town hall event.