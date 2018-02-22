Police: Teen behind school threat arrested

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon teen is charged with making a terror threat on social media.

Police say they arrested a 14-year-old female after 10 p.m. Thursday. She’s charged with making a terrorist threat, which stands as a Class X felony charge.

Police believe the teen sent a message to people on Snapchat threatening gun violence at Mattoon High School. They say an investigation this week discovered that threat was a hoax and that the student had no real intention of violence.

Officers say the teen did not have access to any weapons.

Police say the teen is in a juvenile lockup facility before a future court appearance.