CS8 president affirms commitment to MacArthur, Eisenhower

Police: Teen behind school threat arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon teen is charged with making a terror threat on social media.
Husband of slain online exhibitionist charged with murder
The husband of an online exhibitionist found slain outside her suburban home has been arrested in her killing.
Police: Woman grabbed steering wheel before crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur woman stands accused of causing a car to roll over.
Woman, 2 men dead in Illinois had been reported missing
Police in northern Illinois say the bodies of two missing people were found in a park and a third person reported missing has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sheriff: Resigned deputy failed to respond in shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) – The Broward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy on the scene of a deadly shooting failed to do his job.
U of I students call to "Paint the Hall Chief"
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - At tonight's Illini basketball game against Purdue, students took sides — some in support of Chief Illiniwek and others against the mascot.
NRA, Parks and Rec begin Twitter feud
(WAND) – The gun control debate heated up on Twitter with the involvement of NBC’s Parks and Recreation.
Boy Scouts welcome first female Cub Scouts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Every scout has a story and for Natasha O’Brien, scouting is in her blood.
Couple arrested after adopted children found living in squalor
ARIZONA (WAND) - Four children were rescued after they were found living in terrible conditions with their adoptive parents.
Shooting survivors endure new assault _ from online trolls
Survivors of Florida school shooting endure new assault, this time from internet trolls.
100 homes damaged in rapidly rising flood waters
State-bound Okaw Valley shattering records, embracing underdog role
Threats made against high school
Balloon festival in Illinois canceled for this year
Pot legalization question to appear on ballot
Judge responds to request to delay Brendt Christensen trial
Motive in Mattoon High School shooting revealed in court Thursday
Books shares stories of people with disabilities
Crews battle large business fire in Paris
-
-
