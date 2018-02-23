19-year-old killed in home invasion

19-year-old killed in home invasionPosted:
Police: Teen behind school threat arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon teen is charged with making a terror threat on social media.
Husband of slain online exhibitionist charged with murder
The husband of an online exhibitionist found slain outside her suburban home has been arrested in her killing.
Police: Woman grabbed steering wheel before crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur woman stands accused of causing a car to roll over.
U of I students call to "Paint the Hall Chief"
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - At tonight's Illini basketball game against Purdue, students took sides — some in support of Chief Illiniwek and others against the mascot.
Woman, 2 men dead in Illinois had been reported missing
Police in northern Illinois say the bodies of two missing people were found in a park and a third person reported missing has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
NRA, Parks and Rec begin Twitter feud
(WAND) – The gun control debate heated up on Twitter with the involvement of NBC’s Parks and Recreation.
Sheriff: Resigned deputy failed to respond in shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) – The Broward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy on the scene of a deadly shooting failed to do his job.
Boy Scouts welcome first female Cub Scouts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Every scout has a story and for Natasha O’Brien, scouting is in her blood.
Backlash prompts end of bank NRA deal
(WAND) – A bank with Illinois branches says it will stop making cards for the National Rifle Association.
State-bound Okaw Valley shattering records, embracing underdog role
BETHANY -- There's only one team at the 1A girls state basketball tournament that's unranked: Okaw Valley. Despite a school-record 29 wins, a Little Okaw Valley Northwest title and 2,000-point scorer Paige Robinson lighting up defenses, the Timberwolves haven't gotten the accolades that other teams have gotten. And that's just fine with them. "It's the same motivation we've had all year," head coach Brad Ackers said. "I always have a chip on my shoulder, and I think t...
100 homes damaged in rapidly rising flood waters
Flash flooding across Iroquois County
Overnight Forecast
Gym class Olympics feature tough competition
Pot legalization question to appear on ballot
Balloon festival in Illinois canceled for this year
Crews battle large business fire in Paris
