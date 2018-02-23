19-year-old killed in home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a home invasion left one person dead on Friday morning.

Officers were sent to the 1900 block of East Jackson Street for the report of a home invasion, just before 12:30 a.m. Police say when they arrived they found a person inside the home with injuries. He was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital for treatment but later died.

The victim is a 19-year-old male. His name was not yet released by the coroner.

The Springfield Police Department was still processing the scene on Friday. They are asking that anyone with information to call police at 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.