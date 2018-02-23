Select Instant Pot models recalled

Select Instant Pot models recalledPosted:
Police: Teen behind school threat arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon teen is charged with making a terror threat on social media.
19-year-old killed in home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a home invasion left one person dead on Friday morning.
Husband of slain online exhibitionist charged with murder
The husband of an online exhibitionist found slain outside her suburban home has been arrested in her killing.
Police: Woman grabbed steering wheel before crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur woman stands accused of causing a car to roll over.
U of I students call to "Paint the Hall Chief"
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - At tonight's Illini basketball game against Purdue, students took sides — some in support of Chief Illiniwek and others against the mascot.
Woman, 2 men dead in Illinois had been reported missing
Police in northern Illinois say the bodies of two missing people were found in a park and a third person reported missing has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
NRA, Parks and Rec begin Twitter feud
(WAND) – The gun control debate heated up on Twitter with the involvement of NBC’s Parks and Recreation.
Sheriff: Resigned deputy failed to respond in shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) – The Broward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy on the scene of a deadly shooting failed to do his job.
Boy Scouts welcome first female Cub Scouts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Every scout has a story and for Natasha O’Brien, scouting is in her blood.
Flash flooding across Iroquois County
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Iroquois County is experiencing flash flooding, leading to a number of vehicles getting stuck on flooded roads.
State-bound Okaw Valley shattering records, embracing underdog role
100 homes damaged in rapidly rising flood waters
Gym class Olympics feature tough competition
Friday Morning Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Pot legalization question to appear on ballot
Crews battle large business fire in Paris
