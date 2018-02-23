Select Instant Pot models recalled

(WAND) – A recall has been issued for select models of Instant Pots, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The company said the thermal probe in the base can conduct electricity throughout the cooker, which could cause an electric shock.

The recall involves Instant Pot “Smart” and “Smart-60” electric pressure cookers. The stainless-steal models with black attachments have a control panel on the front.

According to the company, the model was sold at Instantpot.com and on Amazon from November 2014 through May 2015 for about $250.

"Instant Pot" and "Smart" are printed on the front of the control panel. Serial numbers between 1410 and 1503 and manufacture dates between 12/1/2014 and 6/1/2015 are included in the recall. The serial numbers and dates are printed on a label on the bottom of the pressure cooker's base.

The company said there have been three reports of consumers being shocked.

For more information on this recall, click here.