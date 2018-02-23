United Way moving to new location

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The United Way of Champaign County will soon have a new home thanks to a generous donation.

They will move from their Church Street location to a new home in Savoy. The United Way will purchase the building from the sale of their old building and will get a little help from Chris Saunders. He said he will be giving a significant gift over the next two years.

In mid-May they hope to finish the location to 5 Dunlap Ct. The move will help make more funds available for Community Impact Fund Grants.

"That's one of the most exciting parts about this move. Our teams of volunteers are currently reviewing grant applications from local programs. To be able to increase our grant capacity this year and in future years is a big win for our community and advances the mission of our organization," said Randy Green, United Way's immediate past Board Chair.

They've been in the Church Street location since 1993. It became clear that the cost to update the building was not the best course of action.

The new building will have a large meeting room.

"It will be a great space to bring people together, to talk about the challenges facing our community, and to start taking action. We're very excited about this new community gathering space," remarked Sue Grey, United Way President & CEO.

United Way said their address might be changing, but all the work they do for the community will continue.

If you would like to volunteer for the United Way, click here.

