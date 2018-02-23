1-month-old in critical condition; father arrested

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The father of a 1-month-old child has been arrested for causing severe head injuries to the child, according to Christian County Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to Taylorville Memorial Hospital for the report of a of baby girl with severe head injuries, on Feb. 22 at 6:48 a.m. The child was transferred to Children's Hospital in St. Louis, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say their investigation revealed that the child was injured by her father between Feb. 15 and Feb. 18 in Palmer, Ill. at the mothers home. Officers arrested 19-year-old Darrel H. Sanders.

He was booked in the Christian County Jail on a $1 million bond on preliminary charges of aggravated batter to a child.

His next court date is set for Feb. 26.