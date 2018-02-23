Man gets 22 years for drug-deals-on-wheels enterprise

Man gets 22 years for drug-deals-on-wheels enterprisePosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Teen behind school threat arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon teen is charged with making a terror threat on social media.
-
1-month-old in critical condition; father arrested
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The father of a one month old child has been arrested for causing severe head injuries to the child, according to Christian County Sheriff's Office.
-
19-year-old killed in home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a home invasion left one person dead on Friday morning.
-
Select Instant Pot models recalled
(WAND) – A recall has been issued for select models of Instant Pots, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Husband of slain online exhibitionist charged with murder
The husband of an online exhibitionist found slain outside her suburban home has been arrested in her killing.
-
Police: Woman grabbed steering wheel before crash
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur woman stands accused of causing a car to roll over.
-
U of I students call to "Paint the Hall Chief"
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - At tonight's Illini basketball game against Purdue, students took sides — some in support of Chief Illiniwek and others against the mascot.
-
NRA, Parks and Rec begin Twitter feud
(WAND) – The gun control debate heated up on Twitter with the involvement of NBC’s Parks and Recreation.
Woman, 2 men dead in Illinois had been reported missing
Police in northern Illinois say the bodies of two missing people were found in a park and a third person reported missing has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
-
Sheriff: Resigned deputy failed to respond in shooting
PARKLAND, Fla. (WAND) – The Broward County Sheriff's Office says a deputy on the scene of a deadly shooting failed to do his job.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: Teen behind school threat arrested
-
Flash flooding across Iroquois County
-
100 homes damaged in rapidly rising flood waters
-
State-bound Okaw Valley shattering records, embracing underdog role
-
Friday Morning Forecast
-
Gym class Olympics feature tough competition
-
Boy Scouts welcome first female Cub Scouts
-
Overnight Forecast
-
Pot legalization question to appear on ballot
-
Crews battle large business fire in Paris
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-