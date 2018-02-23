Man gets 22 years for drug-deals-on-wheels enterprise

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 23-year-old Champaign man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday after the judge said he was operating a drug-deals-on-wheels enterprise.

Andrew Bell was convicted in January of unlawful use of weapons by a felon and being an armed habitual criminal.

Bell will serve almost 19 years of his sentence behind bars. He was given credit for one year and four months time served.

A jury took only 30 minutes to convict him in January.

Testimony at trial revealed a task force did a court-authorized search of Bell's apartment on April 28, 2016. They found a loaded handgun with Bell's DNA on it. He was not allowed to own a gun due to previous convictions for burglary.

Cocaine was also found in the apartment.

On Nov. 1, 2016, officers stopped a car with Texas license plates. Bell was a passenger.

Police said Bells was using rental cars to deal drugs and was having people with little to no criminal histories drive him around.

In the rental car, police found 36 bags of heroin and 18 bags of cocaine. He had been out on bond for the charges from the April 2016 arrest.