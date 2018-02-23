Springfield Catholic diocese prohibits Senator Durbin to receive communion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic diocese says U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin should not be allowed to receive Holy Communion because of a recent vote on an abortion issue.

Thomas John Paprocki claims Durbin was one of the 14 Catholic members of the Senate who voted against a bill that would ban abortions starting at 20 weeks after fertilization.

The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act got 51 votes but needed 60 to move forward.

Paprocki says Durbin cannot receive Holy Communion until he "repents of this sin".

Durbin was elected to the U.S. House in 1982 and the Senate in 1996.

He had previously been pro-life, but changed his views in the 1980s after meeting with victims of rape and incest.

"This provision is intended not to punish, but to bring about a change of heart," Paprocki said. "Sen. Durbin was once pro-life. I sincerely pray that he will repent and return to being pro-life."