Police: Man stripped naked, fired gun after crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAND) – Police say a man crashed his car and stripped naked in North Carolina this week.

Police say the man was speeding down a major Wilmington street Thursday night when his car crashed. They say the driver then got out of the car, fired a gun four or five times in the air and then ran into the woods nearby.

Police say he then came back to put on his clothes. Officers say they don’t have any clues about the man’s motive for his actions.

Deputies arrested the man when he came back out of the woods. He’s facing charges of going armed to the terror of the public with other charges still pending.

Police say the situation did not injure anyone.