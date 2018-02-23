Attorney General warns of social media scam

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Attorney General is at the center of a scam on social media.

An online scam is soliciting personal information with promises of "free money" through Lisa Madigan's office.

Fake Facebook and Instagram accounts are claiming false association with her office. The accounts give links to get "free money" through government grant funding.

The scam asks for social security numbers as well as more personal information. Madigan says not to open the link.

The Attorney General asks anyone who sees these posts to call her Consumer Fraud Hotline or file an online-complaint.