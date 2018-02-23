Suspect arrested after grooming, harmful material investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A former District 186 employee has been arrested during a grooming and harmful material investigation.

Springfield police say Terrez Collins, 25, was arrested on Thursday in the 300 block of Dickinson in Springfield.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for grooming and harmful material investigation. Police interviewed Collins and he was then transported to the Sangamon County Jail.

According to the report, Collins sent pornographic pictures and videos to females under the age of 18 in attempt to establish or illicit a sexual relationship.