Flood danger: Governor issues disaster proclamation

ILLINOIS (WAND) – In response to recent flooding, Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a state disaster proclamation for three counties.

The move applies to Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion counties.

Gov. Rauner has activated the State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield, which runs through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA). The facility works to keep people affected by the floods safe and also focuses on critical infrastructure issues.

The governor went to Watseka Thursday night to talk to people who are directly dealing with flooding damage.

“I am impressed with the strength of those who have been forced out of their homes and the volunteers who make sure they have essential needs,” Rauner said. “We must continue to stand together during times of emergency and provide continued support and assistance as these communities fight the rising floodwaters.”

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources gave two boats to help with flood patrols in the Watseka response effort. The governor’s office says the Illinois Department of Corrections is managing flood gate installation in Hardin County, while the Illinois Department of Transportation works on pump, hose and sandbag delivery.

IEMA acting director Jennifer Ricker says people need to be careful when driving in flooded areas.

“Flooded roads can be dangerous, even deadly, so the best advice is always to turn around (and) don’t drown,” Ricker said.

More heavy rainfall is expected this weekend in southeastern and southern Illinois.

