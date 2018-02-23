Group helps connect people to jobs, paychecks

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One local organization is making sure everyone in its workplace is having the time of their life.

Macon Resources Inc. goes above and beyond serving its clients and community.

“I'm so happy out here,” one Macon Resource Ambassador said. “I don't know what else to do. I love seeing all the smiles. I'm always smiling. I'm a happy person."

The not-for-profit organization promotes growth and independence for adults and children with disabilities. Another client tells WAND News how he loves getting to learn news skills.

“I like learning different jobs. It's an adventure for me,” the person said. “Some of them are easy and some of them may be difficult but it's easy to learn."

Along with getting its clients jobs in the community, people can also work on site. What Macon Resources is most known for is making the state’s license plates.

"Our clients are the best part of what we do, and to get to know them to see what kind of growth that they can achieve and see what they can achieve … I'm telling you there is nothing that they can't do,” Executive Director Amy Bliefnick said. “We're happy that we can provide great jobs in this community for everyone, but also great jobs for our clients so they can too feel the self-worth when that paycheck comes.”

These are just a few examples of the many things MRI does for the Macon County community. That is why Macon Resources is WAND’s Spirit of Central Illinois recipient.

People interested in nominating someone for the Spirit of Central Illinois Award can email jacklynn.boatman@wandtv.com.