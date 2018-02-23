Florida governor seeks new gun restrictions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WAND) – Florida leaders are considering tightening gun laws in the state after a deadly shooting.

Gov. Rick Scott has announced a plan to raise the minimum age for purchasing a gun to 21 years old. He also wants to give each school a trained law enforcement officer, including one for every 1,000 students in bigger schools, by the start of the 2018-19 school year.

The governor also wants to build a “violent threat restraining order”, which would allow a court to stop violent or mentally ill people from buy a gun in some situations. Gun purchase and possession rules would be strengthened for people with mental illness issues.

In a conversation with reporters on Friday, President Donald Trump said he wants to arm teachers in schools. Broward Superintendent Robert Runcie said he hates the idea, adding teacher “have a challenging enough job” already.

The president also called the deputy who was on the scene of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School but never went in during the shooting a “coward”. Police say Nikolas Cruz, 19, shot and killed 17 people in and outside of the building. The shooting injured over a dozen other people.

Republican leadership in the Florida legislature is considering creating a 3-day waiting period for gun purchases and allowing teachers with law enforcement training to carry weapons.

