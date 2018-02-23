Police: Man paid attacker in hope of collecting insurance

BOSTON (WAND) – Police say a Massachusetts man paid someone to attack him on the job.

Investigators say a trolley driver tried to collect workers’ compensation and disability insurance after asking someone in a Halloween mask to attack him. Thomas Lucey told police the man pulled him from the trolley after midnight on Oct. 30, 2016, and punched him repeatedly.

He told police the attacker had a mask and carried a plastic pumpkin. Police used fingerprints on the pumpkin to find the attacker, who told them Lucey paid him.

Lucey is facing charges of insurance fraud, workers’ compensation fraud, misleading a police investigation and perjury.

No information on Lucey’s potential sentencing is available yet.