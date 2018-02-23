Man Exonerated after 22 Years in Prison

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WAND) - Bill Amor of Naperville thanks Illinois Innocence Project for his freedom.

Bill Amor spent 22 years in prison for a crime he did not commit. He was acquitted February 21st during a retrial of a 1995 arson murder case in Du Page County. Friday he was joined by members for the Illinois Innocence Project at the campus of UIS that helped see his case through to freedom.

He was convicted of setting a fire in an apartment using Vodka and newspapers that killed his mother-in-law. He was convicted based upon faulty fire science and a coerced confession.

Experts testified the way he said he started the fire was scientifically impossible.

His is the first case in the state using new fire science to help overturn a conviction. Amor was represented by a team of attorneys, including from the Illinois Innocence Project, the Exoneration Project, and others.

Illinois Innocence Project Founder Larry Golden says Amor's exoneration will be celebrated at the Project's annual Defenders of the Innocent award dinner in Springfield April 28th at the Crown Plaza.

Amor is the 11th person to be exonerated with help of the project.