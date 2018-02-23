Cooker melting issue prompts stoppage notice

(WAND) – A company is offering cooker replacements after learning a product it makes can overheat.

In a Facebook post, Instant Pot said the bottom of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker can overheat and potentially melt. They say the issue affects batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746.

Instant Pot wants people who have the product in question to immediately stop using it.

“We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern,” the company said on Facebook. “We are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission.”

Instant Pot says people can check to see if the batch code on the cooker matches by looking at the silver underside label.

The company says anyone with questions can call the Instant Pot customer care team at (800)828-7280 x2.

“We are truly sorry for the inconvenience,” Instant Pot added.