Police: Man, woman molested child during visit

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – A man and his wife stand accused of sexually molesting a child.

The News-Gazette reports police talked with a young girl who visited with Joshua and Shelby Steven at their Rantoul home over her Christmas break. In a forensic interview with the child on Jan. 12, police say she told them she had a sexual encounter with Joshua Steven, 30, during that visit.

The newspaper reports Steven talked to police, when they say he admitted to having the relationship with a child. Officers say Shelby, 21, also admitted to a role in the crime.

The News-Gazette says the child’s age was under 13 years old at the time.

The paper says Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz plans to decide on what charges to file against the Steven couple on Monday. Both will be in bond court on Saturday.