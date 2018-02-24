Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/23

Gordon Voit and Noah Newman are joined by a live studio audience courtesy of Maroa-Forsyth!
Complete Scoreboard: 2-23 Complete Scoreboard: 2-23

What a wild night! The Friday Frenzy has its own student section on this very special episode that includes Schlarman, Okaw Valley and Teutopolis at the girls state tournament, plus boys regional finals and a handful of CS8 clashes!

Video 1
Stockton 58, Okaw Valley 43 (1A girls semifinal)
-- Interviews with Okaw Valley's Brad Ackers and Paige Robinson
Schlarman 51, Lebanon 40 (1A girls semifinal)
Marshall (Chicago) 46, Teutopolis 43 (2OT) (2A girls semifinal)

Video 2
St. Teresa 55, Meridian 44 (1A Tuscola Regional Championship)
Teutopolis 53, Casey-Westfield 42 (2A Casey Regional Championship)
2A Scoreboard
LSA 69, Mt. Pulaski 60 (1A LSA Regional Championship)
MacArthur 84, Jacksonville 44 (Regular season finale)
SHG 55, Eisenhower 52 (Regular season finale)
Lanphier 59, Glenwood 41 (Regular season finale)
Apollo Scoreboard

Other Regional Champions
Central A&M 88, Mulberry Grove 66 (1A Windsor)
Altamont 58, St. Elmo-Brownstown 55 (1A Hutsonville)
New Berlin 50, Routt 47 (1A Routt)
Nokomis 55, Neoga 40 (1A Nokomis)
Dieterich 62, Odin 59 (1A Patoka)
Winchester-Bluffs 40, North Greene 37 (1A Raymond)
Williamsville 63, Pleasant Plains 55 (2A Auburn)
Quincy Notre Dame 59, PORTA 36 (2A Beardstown)
SJO 73, Salt Fork 56 (2A Salt Fork)
Monticello 45, GCMS 43 (2A Hoopeston)
St. Anthony 71, Shelbyville 58 (2A Vandalia)
Watseka 63, Beecher 41 (2A Watseka)

Non-conference
Lincoln picks up its second win of the season over a Top 10 team from 4A. The Railers take down Normal Community West 37-34 after beating Bloomington earlier in the season.

