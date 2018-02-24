Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 2/23

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — There’s no way around it: potholes are a problem. “I have decimated my savings account and now I’m dipping into tuition funds,” said Lisa Perry. Potholes have swallowed up much of central Illinois and Perry is fed up. She’s been in not once, but twice in the past two weeks. “[I had to pay for] replacing two tires, alignment and towing bill,” Perry said. “I now have three damaged rims, have to replace a t...