Days of rain cause problems for drivers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): Flooding around Central Illinois is creating problems for drivers.

After several days of rain, local law enforcement are encouraging drivers to give themselves extra time to get places. They say, obey traffic signs and don't try to go down roads that have been blocked off.

The Macon County Sheriff's Office says underpasses are a problem, with water pooling underneath.

They say if you aren't sure how deep the water is - don't chance it.

"If you have no idea how deep the water is, it's best to find a different route," Sergeant Herman, with the Macon County Sheriff's Office, says. "And if you're entering the water and it's starting to get too deep, back out of it, if possible."

He says give yourself as much extra time as you can when going out in this rain.