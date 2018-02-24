Decatur house fire under investigation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning around 7:20 a.m. near the 1300 block of E Logan Street.

Fire crews arrived on the scene of what was described as a large house fire.

A neighbor was going to get his paper when he saw smoke coming from the home and called 911.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire and there are no injuries to report.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated by officials as suspicious.