Police: Intoxicated man bit woman

Police: Intoxicated man bit womanPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Potholes prove costly for central Illinois drivers
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — There’s no way around it: potholes are a problem. “I have decimated my savings account and now I’m dipping into tuition funds,” said Lisa Perry. Potholes have swallowed up much of central Illinois and Perry is fed up. She’s been in not once, but twice in the past two weeks. “[I had to pay for] replacing two tires, alignment and towing bill,” Perry said. “I now have three damaged rims, have to replace a t...
-
Police: Man, woman molested child during visit
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – A man and his wife stand accused of sexually molesting a child. The News-Gazette reports police talked with a young girl who visited with Joshua and Shelby Steven over her Christmas break. In a forensic interview with the child on Jan. 12, police say she told them she had a sexual encounter with Joshua Steven, 30, during that visit. The newspaper reports Steven talked to police, when they say he admitted to having the relationship with a child. Officers ...
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
1-month-old in critical condition; father arrested
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The father of a one month old child has been arrested for causing severe head injuries to the child, according to Christian County Sheriff's Office.
-
Police: Teen behind school threat arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon teen is charged with making a terror threat on social media.
-
Decatur house fire under investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Fire Department responded to a house fire Saturday morning around 7:20 a.m. near the 1300 block of E Logan Street.
-
Springfield Catholic diocese prohibits Senator Durbin to receive communion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic diocese says U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin should not be allowed to receive Holy Communion because of a recent vote on an abortion issue.
-
Man gets 22 years for drug-deals-on-wheels enterprise
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A 23-year-old Champaign man was sentenced to 22 years in prison Thursday after the judge said he was operating a drug-deals-on-wheels enterprise.
-
19-year-old killed in home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a home invasion left one person dead on Friday morning.
-
Cooker melting issue prompts stoppage notice
(WAND) – A company is offering cooker replacements after learning a product it makes can overheat. In a Facebook post, Instant Pot said the bottom of its Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker can overheat and potentially melt. They say the issue affects batch codes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734 and 1746. Instant Pot wants people who have the product in question to immediately stop using it. “We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and q...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Potholes prove costly for central Illinois drivers
-
Social Media Sensation Visits Springfield
-
1-month-old in critical condition; father arrested
-
Police: Teen behind school threat arrested
-
Video 1: Friday Frenzy 2/23
-
Springfield Catholic diocese prohibits Senator Durbin to receive communion
-
19-year-old killed in home invasion
-
Video 2: Friday Frenzy 2/23
-
Man gets 22 years for drug-deals-on-wheels enterprise
Evening Forecast
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-