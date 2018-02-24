Police: Intoxicated man bit woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is accused of biting a woman in the Decatur area.

Police say it happened after 1 p.m. on Feb. 21, when 25-year-old Casio Devine approached the woman as she dropped off her children with another family member. They say Devine was intoxicated at the time before he placed his arms around her from behind and bit her upper right arm.

Police say Devine has a previous arrest on his record for aggravated domestic battery against the same woman. After that March 12, 2017 arrest, his bail bond included an order for him to stay away from the woman.

Breaking that bail bond order caused his bond amount in this case to rise.

Devine is in the Macon County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.