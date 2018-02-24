AT&T looks to create jobs in central Illinois

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - AT&T looking to create jobs in central Illinois.

AT&T is hosting a hiring event this weekend.

They are looking to fill upwards of 100 positions in their customer service department. Online applications are accepted at http://work.att.jobs/Rantoul. Walk-ins are also accepted.

The hiring event is from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. tomorrow, Saturday February 24 at 1 Aviation Center Dr. in Rantoul.