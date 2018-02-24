Legionnaires' case reported in central Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – State leaders say another person in Illinois has developed Legionnaires’ disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says it is investigating where the person might have contracted the disease. Leaders say the person recently traveled to the Capitol Complex in Springfield and visited a hotel in the area in Jan. 2018.

Hot water sources in the Capitol Complex recently tested positive for Legionella bacteria.

IDPH has not released anything about this person’s condition.

A person can get the disease from inhaling water particles that have Legionella in them. Water can come from decorative fountains, showers and other sources. A person can’t get Legionnaires’ disease from drinking water or from person-to-person contact.

Legionnaires’ disease killed 12 residents at the Quincy Veterans Home dating back to a 2015 outbreak. IDPH has reported two more cases in that facility since November of 2017, including one as recently asTuesday.

Disease symptoms usually start with high fever (102-105 degrees Fahrenheit), chills, muscle pain and headaches. Victims might also deal with coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain and potentially diarrhea.

