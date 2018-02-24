Rantoul man indicted on first degree murder charges

Mount Carroll, Ill. - (WAND) A Rantoul man has been indicted on first degree murder charges.

Andrew Sucher of Rock Falls was accused of kicking a social worker in the head, fracturing her skull. Pamela Knight, a DCFS worker was attempting to take a child into protective custody when Sucher kicked her in the head. Knight survived the attack, but was in critical condition.

Autopsy reports showed the 59-year-old DCFS worker died on Feb. 8 from complications of blunt force trauma to the head.

Pamela Sue Knight, 59, of Dixon, died Thursday, February 8, 2018, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, surrounded by her family. She worked for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department from 1977 – 1982, for the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department from 1984 -1985, for Lutheran Social Services of Illinois from 1985 – 1996, and most recently, worked as a social worker for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Sauk Valley Media reported Andrew Sucher was indicted on new charges and appeared in court on Friday the 23. Sucher was originally accused of dragging a 6-year-old by the foot and striking him in the face during a July 29 attack. Sucher was free on bond when he attacked Knight. His bond has now been increased to $1 million.