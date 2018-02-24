Students gather for annual math contest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Students from around Central Illinois competed in the annual Illinois Council of Math Teachers’ Regional High School Math Contest.

About 490 students from 19 high school attended, answering math problems in teams with limited time.

“I just get to show off how good I am at math and that kind of stuff,” said Tue Do, a sophomore at University Lab High School. “It's fun to compete in something you're good at, right?”

Winners from Saturday’s contest will advance to the state finals, May 5 at the University of Illinois.

"I always tell them, number one, it looks great on a college resume, especially if your team does quite well at the state level, and we have,” said Erin Atherton, a teacher at Maroa-Forsyth High School. “It also gets you to see how you stack up, how you compare with other kids in the area that someday you'll be going to college with."

Parkland College hosted the contest for the 43rd consecutive year.