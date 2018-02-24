Explosion in school leads to teen's arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAND) – An explosion shook a high school in Florida on Saturday.

Deputies say students heard a loud bang coming from a bathroom and saw smoke at Timber Creek High School, where students were in the building for a debate competition. Staff members then evacuated students to a nearby field.

A 14-year-old boy is behind bars. Deputies say an arson investigation is underway.

The explosion did not cause any injuries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene and swept the school. The extent of the damage is unknown as of Saturday evening.