Bloomington man sentenced in death of toddler

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois man has been sentenced for the death of his 11 month old son.

Ryan Howard, 25, of Bloomington has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after entering a guilty plea. Howard admitted to shaking his son during a fit of anger at his girlfriend.

Initially Howard was charged with 15 years for aggravated battery of his son. The child passed away 9 months after the assault, leading to the investigation being reopened in 2016 and murder charges being filed.

The secondary charges are not considered double jeopardy because the child was still alive during the initial sentencing.

The initial charge of aggravated battery has been dropped and he will receive credit for the 2,517 days he has already spent in prison.