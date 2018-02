NORMAL -- Schlarman Academy captured its first ever girls basketball state championship with a dominating 53-31 win over Stockton in the class 1A title game Saturday.

Janiah Newell led the way for Schlarman (32-1) with 17 points. Sophomore Capria Brown added 15, and Notre Dame commit Anaya Peoples scored 11 points and grabbed 8 rebounds.

