NORMAL -- An historic season for Okaw Valley came to a close with a 46-31 loss to Lebanon in the 1A third place game Saturday.

Bella Benning led the team with 11 points. Paige Robinson, seeing double teams most of the game, scored 8 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.

Okaw Valley (29-7) takes home the fourth place state trophy for the first time in program history.

Click the video above for highlights and postgame reaction from head coach Brad Ackers and senior Natalie Jeffers!