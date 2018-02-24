NAACP march focused on hope, dreams for Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A march for change brought the Decatur community together Saturday.

It happened downtown in the morning, when people joined the local NAACP branch for a demonstration. People who came had the chance to show what they would like to see be different in the future.

The community caravan involved the participation of law enforcement as demonstrators marched from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m.

Some of the people involved said they want to see changes in education. Others said they want to see more love in the community instead of negative energy.

One organizer agreed with those ideas while adding her own idea for change.

“We do feel that we should show more diversity in business owners and all the way around the city,” NAACP executive committee member Rochelle Tyus said. “You know, there are a lot of African-Americans that live here, that have jobs. We want them to have careers.”

The march was followed with a community forum with Decatur city leaders, where activists and citizens talked about their hopes for Decatur’s future.