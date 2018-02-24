Flood waters falling, people sheltered in Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – First responders say water levels are starting to recede in flooded areas.

The Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency reports that as of about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Iroquois River water level had dropped by 3 inches and Sugar Creek’s level fell by 7 inches. The group says Sugar Creek dropped below flood stage in the Milford area, while Iroquois River at Iroquois moved to moderate flood stage. The river is still in major flood stage at Chebanse, but has crested and is starting to lower.

The EMA says 200 Watseka homes, 24 Woodland homes and eight Milford homes are affected by flooding at this point. Another 20 to 50 homes are affected in rural parts of Iroquois County.

The county declared a disaster on Wednesday afternoon. Since then, it has worked to help people and pets find shelter. The American Red Cross shelter at Trinity church currently has 60 people inside receiving help, while the Jefferson Plaza animal shelter is housing 38 pets.

Watseka is still under a 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. curfew as of Sunday evening. The state also declared Kankakee and Vermilion counties as disaster areas.

Families are asked to report flood damage to the Illinois Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at (815)432-6997. People living in northern Iroquois County and along the Iroquois River are asked to report flooding to the EOC and evacuate if needed.

The EMA says people affected by flooding should make sure qualified electricians and/or plumbers inspect homes and provide a receipt to Ameren or Nicor in order to have utilities reconnected. It says people should call insurance agents if a policy exists and remain careful of “predatory contractors”.

It also says mold in homes can be an issue after flooding. Click here for more information about mold.