House, contents damaged in Danville fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters say flames damaged a house in Danville on Saturday.

Just after 7 a.m., crews responded to an address on Tennessee Street. They say they needed between 10 and 20 minutes to get the flames under control.

Firefighters say nobody was home at the time of the fire. It did not cause any injuries.

Investigators say the fire caused about $10,000 in property damage and $2,000 in damage to contents. They say fire damage was limited to the front room of the house, while smoke damage happened throughout the building.

The last truck cleared the scene after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters say the case remains under investigation on Sunday.

