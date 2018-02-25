Troopers: Hole in road will cause delays

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say pavement caved in on a central Illinois road.

State police troopers in District 10 says a tile broke Sunday on U.S. Route 150, causing an area of that road to cave. They say the hole caused by the issue is 5 feet deep and 12 feet wide.

The eastbound lane on a stretch between Fithian and Oakwood is expected to be closed for the next two days. Troopers say drivers should expect delays in that area as flaggers will be on scene directing traffic on Monday and Tuesday.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is working on the scene Sunday afternoon.