Grace House shelter returns to serve community

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A women’s shelter has once again opened its doors in Decatur.

The Grace House Women’s Shelter, located at 1010 N. Brush College Road, had to close down at one point because of financial issues, but it reopened for business this weekend. It works to give women in need a place to sleep, along with a potentially pathway to building up their lives again.

“Some of them come to us and don’t even have their ID, so we help them re-establish that," said Grace House Coordinator Barbara Nyboer. "But above and beyond that, we want to see them recover and have a sense of dignity again and a purpose in life, because they do have a purpose in life.”

Grace House can connect women to agencies that can help them get back on their feet. To operate, it needs volunteer help and donations from the community.

Anyone interested in volunteering or using the Grace House service should call (217)706-5458.