Students invited to watch Supreme Court at work

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Supreme Court plans to hear cases on a state college campus.

On March 15, justices will hear two cases on the University of Illinois campus. The court does this in order to “demystify” the court process and let Illinoisans in on how the justice system works at the state level. They call the process of traveling to hold court “riding circuit”.

The Illinois Supreme Court started riding circuit in its earliest days.

Select students and teachers from schools in central Illinois received invitations to attend the court hearings.

The University of Illinois is the alma mater of Chief Justice Lloyd A. Karmeier.