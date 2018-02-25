Students invited to watch Supreme Court at work

Students invited to watch Supreme Court at workPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
2 dead as severe weather moves eastward through central US
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — At least two people are dead as a strong storm system that included possible tornadoes roared eastward through the central United States, leaving demolished homes, damaged vehicles and uprooted trees in its wake.
-
Police: Intoxicated man bit woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man is accused of biting a woman in the Decatur area.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Bloomington man sentenced in death of toddler
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois man has been sentenced for the death of his 11 month old son.
-
Legionnaires' case reported in central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – State leaders say another person in Illinois has developed Legionnaires’ disease.
-
1-month-old in critical condition; father arrested
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The father of a one month old child has been arrested for causing severe head injuries to the child, according to Christian County Sheriff's Office.
-
Potholes prove costly for central Illinois drivers
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — There’s no way around it: potholes are a problem. “I have decimated my savings account and now I’m dipping into tuition funds,” said Lisa Perry. Potholes have swallowed up much of central Illinois and Perry is fed up. She’s been in not once, but twice in the past two weeks. “[I had to pay for] replacing two tires, alignment and towing bill,” Perry said. “I now have three damaged rims, have to replace a t...
-
Police: Teen behind school threat arrested
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon teen is charged with making a terror threat on social media.
-
Troopers: Hole in road will cause delays
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Troopers say pavement caved in on a central Illinois road.
-
Police: Man, woman molested child during visit
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – A man and his wife stand accused of sexually molesting a child. The News-Gazette reports police talked with a young girl who visited with Joshua and Shelby Steven over her Christmas break. In a forensic interview with the child on Jan. 12, police say she told them she had a sexual encounter with Joshua Steven, 30, during that visit. The newspaper reports Steven talked to police, when they say he admitted to having the relationship with a child. Officers ...
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Legionnaires' case reported in central Illinois
-
1-month-old in critical condition; father arrested
-
Potholes prove costly for central Illinois drivers
-
Police: Teen behind school threat arrested
-
Social Media Sensation Visits Springfield
-
Rube Goldberg event tests creative thinking
-
NAACP march focused on hope, dreams for Decatur
-
Saturday Evening Forecast
-
100 homes damaged in rapidly rising flood waters
-
Decatur house fire under investigation
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-