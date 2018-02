PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The Illini picked up their first true road win, beating Rutgers 75-62 in the regular season finale Sunday.

Michael Finke led the way with 19 points off the bench. Aaron Jordan added 15 off the pine, helping the Illini bench outscore the Rutgers bench 37-5.

Illinois will face Iowa in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, Wednesday at 4:30 CT.