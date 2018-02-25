Flooding hits minor levels in central Illinois

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Water levels are drop after central Illinois flooding.

The Iroquois County Emergency Management Agency says Sugar Creek at Milford is now below flood stage, while the Iroquois River at Iroquois has dropped to minor flood stage. Iroquois River at Chebanse moved from a high flood stage to moderate flood stage.

The EMA is continuing to remind people that driving through flooded roads is dangerous. They say drivers should turn around if they see higher water levels.

As of Sunday night, the Red Cross shelter at Watseka’s Trinity Church remains open and is serving 45 people. A total of 312 pets are receiving care at the animal shelter in Jefferson Plaza. Watseka has a 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew.

The Illinois Emergency Operations Center is still open and helping people with response and recovery with the flooding.

The EMA says anyone with flood damage should report it to the EOC at (815)432-6997.

>>Related: Flood waters falling, people sheltered in Iroquois County