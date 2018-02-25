Smartphone safety stressed in weekend talk

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) – A Sunday meeting involved parents talking with an expert about internet safety.

Detective Rich Wistocki, who works with BeSure Consulting, talked with the people on hand about how to make sure children use smartphones in a safe way. He says there are tools parents can use to be sure their kids are responsible.

“Keep the devices out of their rooms at night,” Wistocki said at the Students against Destructive Decisions (SADD) event. “Make sure they’re charging it in the kitchen or in the parents' room or things like that. Checking the contacts is huge.”

Wistocki says parents should start talking to their children about technology safety at a young age.

“As soon as they get a phone, that technology talk (and) monitoring software all has to be in place, before they embark on that journey,” he added.

Click here for more information about technology safety.