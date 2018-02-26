Illinois native to headline at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois native turned country superstar is set to take the stage at the Illinois State Fair Grounds.

Brett Eldredge will perform on Friday, Aug. 17.

Eldredge is from Paris, Illinois and one of is famous albums is titled Illinois. Some of his music videos even feature is hometown and Wrigley Field.

“The Illinois State Fair is eager to host Brett Eldredge,” says Luke Sailer, Acting State Fair Manager. “We are proud to have an Illinois native on the grandstand stage, especially in 2018, Illinois’ bicentennial year.”

His new album reflects on his life and has upbeat songs, including “Somethin’ I’m Good At” and “Superhero.”

An opening act for Eldredge has not been announced. Tickets are set to go on sale later this spring.