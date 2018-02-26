Teen charged after threatening school on social media

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A 17-year-old is in police custody after a threat was made to Taylorville High School on social media Thursday night.

Taylorville Police say it is unclear whether this individual’s post is the original that led to the initial investigation.

According to officials, the incident at the high school comes with a recent wave of threatening posts across central Illinois.

A hearing on the case will take place on

Monday where more information will be available on the formal charges the juvenile will be facing.