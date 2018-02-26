First Black History awards in Decatur offers inspiration

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce Black History Awards Gala offered inspiration over the weekend.

The Gala held at the Hickory Point Banquet Center Saturday night featured Keynote Speaker Reverend David A. Bullock who was featured in the series Preachers of Detroit.

His message was simple, keep building on the progress made in Decatur namely economic opportunity and investing in the youth.

A number of community members were recognized for their work in that mission each given award named after a local trailblazer.

Notably, former Decatur City Councilman Bill Oliver was recognized for the award in his name and his 40 years of public service in many capacities.

Jim Taylor was recognized as a Living Legend for his tireless work when called on, and the Phil Jones award went to Alvin "Chubby" Mitchell. Shawn Thomas was given the Ida Brooks Award. Organization of the Year is Homework Hangout.

Anthony Walker of the Greater Black Chamber of Commerce says this will become an annual event. Wand's Sean Streaty served as emcee.