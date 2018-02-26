Champaign man gets 35 years for trafficking and gun charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man has been sentenced to 35 years after being convicted on drug trafficking and gun charges.

45-year-old Samuel Yarber was sentenced Feb. 23 to 10 years for trafficking crack cocaine and 25 years for possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking. His time will be served in federal prison.

He was also ordered to remain on supervised release for eight years following his prison time.

Yarber pled guilty on September 20.

Yarber had served a previous sentence in federal prison for drug charges. He spent months distributing more than a kilogram of crack cocaine. He was arrested on Dec. 14, 2016 after being found in possession of crack cocaine, over an ounce of heroin, and other drugs. He had three semi-automatic firearms, a stolen pistol, and a Tec-0 with an extended magazine. He received the guns as payment for cocaine.