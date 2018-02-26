Church group headed to Watseka for flood relief

WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - The Lutheran Disaster Response team will be headed to Watseka March 3 to provide relief to flooded areas.

They will meet at Calvary Lutheran Church at 120 East Hickory Street in Watseka between 8:30 and 9 for a briefing.

Assessment teams arrived in Watseka on Feb. 24 finding families in need of help.

Several work orders will be completed Saturday.

Comfort dogs will be available for grieving families. There will also be muck-out teams to clean basements and food that will be served.

If your home has been impacted by flooding you can request assistance from the Iroquois County EOC at 815-432-6997.