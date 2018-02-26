Decatur teen gets life-saving heart transplant

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A local teenager was the recipient of a life-saving organ transplant.

Hannah Bean was diagnosed with Danon Syndrome and Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy when she was born.

She got a heart transplant on Dec. 9, 2017 at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

The cost of a transplant often is more than half a million dollars. Local volunteers raised funds for the Children's Organ Transplant Association (COTA), a national charity dedicated to organizing transplant expenses, in Hannah's honor.

Donations can be sent to COTA at 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana 47403. Checks can be made payable to COTA with "In Honor of Team Hannah B" in the memo line. Credit card donations can be accepted online by clicking HERE.

Hannah's family has asked for assistance from COTA.