Where to get free pancakes for National Pancake Day

Tuesday is National Pancake Day, and IHOP is celebrating by giving away free flap jacks.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, IHOPs in Springfield, Decatur, Jacksonville, and Greenup are giving away free short stacks of pancakes. Guests are asked to make a donation of any size to HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital.

This is the 13th annual IHOP National Pancake Day.

Proceeds from the event go to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and other charities dedicated to finding cures for life-threatening diseases that affect children.

There is a limit of one free short stack per guest and you must dine-in.