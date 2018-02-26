Central Illinois Goodwill stores extending their hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - All central Illinois Goodwill stores are extending their hours.

Land of Lincoln Goodwill Industries is extending store hours effective March 1. New hours will be Sunday from 11 to 7 and Monday through Saturday from 9 to 9.

Those hours will take effect in all Goodwill stores in Bloomington, Champaign, Chatham, Danville, Effingham, Jacksonville (excluding the Jacksonville Outlet Store), Lincoln, Litchfield, Quincy, Savoy, Springfield, and Vandalia.

The new hours will give shoppers extra time and employees a chance to earn more.